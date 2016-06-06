Kylie Jenner's Twitter Got Hacked

The hacking community has really been busy lately.
First Katy Perry's Twitter account got hacked. Then the world was told that Jack Black had died (he didn't). And yesterday, they got Kylie Jenner.
The reality star's Twitter was hacked into, with the evil-doers making racist comments, bemoaning Jenner's lack of a talent, and bragging about a sex tape.
Jenner took it all in good humor. She shared the hacking news on Snapchat.
"Mmm, so my Twitter was hacked,” the 18-year-old told fans. “And I don’t really care. I’m just letting them have fun.”
But not that much fun. She was quick to shoot down that sex tape rumor.
“Everyone’s like ‘leak the sex tape!’" she said in a Snapchat video. "Guys. You’re never gonna see a sex tape from me. It's not gonna happen."
Sorry, world.
