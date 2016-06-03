Kylie Snaps The Zipper That Scammed Her

Kylie Jenner was serving up peak bodysuit goals when she ventured out to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood Thursday. But before night's end, the slinky one-piece betrayed her, and Jenner was faced with an epic zipper malfunction. What's a reality star to do? Document the ordeal on Snapchat, of course.
The taupe jumpsuit — House of CB's "Aster" — mysteriously unzipped as Jenner was out with Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and sister Kendall Jenner, according to E! News. Kylie naturally turned to Snapchat to capture the situation on camera. Her story showed unnamed hands tugging at the Lip Kit maven's zipper, trying keep it in check.
Kylie managed to survive the incident and keep her clothes on. According to E! News, she exited the restaurant with an added accessory: a denim jacket draped over her backside. From the looks of it, her deep-crimson lip and the bodysuit's underboob cut remained visible and unharmed.
Kylie managed to survive the incident and keep her clothes on. According to E! News, she exited the restaurant with an added accessory: a denim jacket draped over her backside. From the looks of it, her deep-crimson lip and the bodysuit's underboob cut remained visible and unharmed.
Advertisement