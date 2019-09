Kylie Snaps The Zipper That Scammed Her

The taupe jumpsuit — House of CB's "Aster" — mysteriously unzipped as Jenner was out with Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, and sister Kendall Jenner, according to E! News . Kylie naturally turned to Snapchat to capture the situation on camera. Her story showed unnamed hands tugging at the Lip Kit maven's zipper, trying keep it in check.Kylie managed to survive the incident and keep her clothes on. According to E! News, she exited the restaurant with an added accessory: a denim jacket draped over her backside. From the looks of it, her deep-crimson lip and the bodysuit's underboob cut remained visible and unharmed.