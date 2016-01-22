Kylie Jenner has had a lot to overcome this week. First, she had to have a $5,000 Cartier bracelet barbarically removed from her wrist, after four long, agonizing years.
And only days later, she had to go to the public bathroom of a CVS Pharmacy to blowdry the soaking wet crotch of her black pants.
The whole thing has been documented, thankfully, on her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou's Snapchat story, so we all got to join in on the anticipation — Will Kylie's pants dry?!
It all started in the backseat of (one of) Kylie's cars. The 18-year-old reality star was letting her friend Harry Hudson drive, because that's what friends do.
While being chauffeured around, she had the pleasure of sitting in the back of her ride for the first time (!) with her BFF Jordyn Woods, and she even got to use the little tray table on the back of the seat in front of her.
How cute. Everything seemed to be under control, but with teens these days, there's never a dull moment. Disaster struck.
Like, have you ever spilled something on yourself before? It sucks. It's a mess. So, what do you do after? Head straight to CVS, of course!
And once you're there, you definitely need to have your friends come in the bathroom with you, 'cause misery loves company.
I hope that Kylie now realizes it's important to always have lids on open drinks, particularly in a packed car! It's a good thing that realizing more is her New Year's resolution.
