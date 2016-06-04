Justin Bieber's New Hair Color Is Super On Trend

Justin Bieber has a new hair color that should look very familiar to fans.
After shaving off those dreadlocks and going back to brunette, Bieber is, once again, a blond.
Following in the footsteps of those others celebs who have been rocking this spring's trendiest hair color, Bieber showed off his new platinum look on Instagram.
Since Bieber gave no explanation for the sudden change, we'll have to assume it's because blonds really do have more fun — or, he was jealous of Zac Efron's newly blond locks. Totally possible.
Bieber teased his latest hair transformation on Instagram by letting fans know they could check out his new look if they bought his official emoji app, Justmoji.
In the message, the Biebz even poked a little fun at himself and his most recent hair change, which comes less than a month after his last.
"I changed my hair again," he wrote. We assume it won't be the last time, either.
