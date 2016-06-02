But the number one reason Sevigny does not look her 41 years, according to her? She's never had kids. "I think it’s not having had a baby yet," she said. "Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, 'Why do you still look so young?'" She went on, "I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s. So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics."