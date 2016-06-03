Nothing Tastes As Good As Giving Up Thin Approval From Men Feels

The first time a guy told me during sex how much he loved my body, I was the skinniest I had ever been in my adult life.



I had just hit my Weight Watchers goal weight, which I hadn’t done since I was a high school gymnast. My weight normally fluctuated between 20 and 60 pounds heavier than that, but that year, I was focused and determined. I counted every point, ate all the brown rice and grilled chicken I could get my hands on, went to the gym five times a week, and successfully dropped around 40 pounds.



Teddy* was a really quiet, sort of brooding, emo-boy character that mid-20s me really gravitated toward. He was actually so quiet that I’m not entirely sure he had any interests besides drinking beer, smoking weed, and having sex with me. What I do remember was that he happened to be — ahem — fairly well endowed. To be fair, at 23, I did not have a vast history to compare it to, but that is beside the point.



Teddy ran his hands over my stomach and said, "I just love your body so much." No one had ever said that to me before. In that moment, I felt as if I had won an award. Like the Oscar of being thin. Finally, all the things that I had worked so hard for, literally starved for, were coming true.



It honestly had nothing to do with Teddy. I wasn’t sure I even liked him very much. I mean, who would know — the guy barely spoke, for Christ’s sake. The validation really just deepened my false belief that the fat me wasn’t, and never would be, worthy of such a compliment. The skinny me would be the one who would be successful, loved, desired, and most importantly, happy.



A month later, I’d be crying against the steering wheel of my shitty Dodge Aries parked outside an even shittier strip mall after learning I gained two pounds at my weekly weigh-in. Life at my goal weight was so short-lived and the failure was palpable. The façade of my skinny happiness was crumbling before me. Teddy’s words rang through my mind — no longer as a confidence boost, but as a painful reminder of what I couldn’t maintain. I wasn’t a skinny girl. I was a fat girl masquerading as one.

