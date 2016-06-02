Months after throwing shade at Kim Kardashian for posting her infamous nude selfie, Bette Midler struck a low blow at the reality-TV star in an interview Wednesday night. We're just not sure if it was intentional.
"We have the Kardashian sisters, actually, [who] are our chickens," the actress and singer told People at the New York Restoration Project's Spring Picnic. She's mentioned these chickens — which she raises in Upstate New York — on Twitter and in previous interviews, so she's not kidding about their names. She also told People that one of these Kardashians met an unfortunate fate a few years ago. "Kim died of a yeast infection. We had to get some different ones."
Back in March, Midler poked fun at Kardashian for her nude selfie, tweeting, "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."
To which Kardashian responded:
hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
Is this chicken death something Midler made up just for the sake of a quip? Yeast infections, also called thrush or vent gleet, are a common disease in fowl, though it's not usually fatal. We'll just have to take her word for it.
