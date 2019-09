Months after throwing shade at Kim Kardashian for posting her infamous nude selfie, Bette Midler struck a low blow at the reality-TV star in an interview Wednesday night. We're just not sure if it was intentional."We have the Kardashian sisters, actually, [who] are our chickens," the actress and singer told People at the New York Restoration Project's Spring Picnic. She's mentioned these chickens — which she raises in Upstate New York — on Twitter and in previous interviews, so she's not kidding about their names. She also told People that one of these Kardashians met an unfortunate fate a few years ago. "Kim died of a yeast infection. We had to get some different ones."Back in March, Midler poked fun at Kardashian for her nude selfie, tweeting , "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera."To which Kardashian responded: