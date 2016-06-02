Just when we thought we'd seen every square inch of Kim Kardashian, she gives the world a peek at her butt crack.
The reality queen shared a pic of herself perched on mussed sheets in a recent Instagram shot. A cup of coffee balances perilously close to her famous and totally bare derriere. All she revealed about this shot is that it's part of a "secret project" she's working on.
But the cat is already out of the bag. Because being Kim Kardashian pretty much means that you only have secrets until you figure out a reveal that will catapult you further up Fame Mountain. This pic, which was snapped by photography power duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, is likely linked to a W magazine feature that captures celebrities in bed.
Alas and Piggott were also behind the infamous photo shoot of Miley Cyrus masturbating in Interview magazine. We're guessing that Kardashian won't be quite so candid in these shots. But you never know what's going to happen — in bed. (Get it? No, I will not apologize for this pun.)
