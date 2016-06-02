Zendaya's Former Publicist Made This Racially Insensitive Gaffe

She may only be 19, but Zendaya's no rookie when it comes to figuring out this Hollywood business. The Disney Channel star is gracing the July issue of Cosmopolitan, and has leveraged her role on K.C. Undercover into a co-producing gig so that she could "be in a position of power" and help bring diversity to the network.
"It's hard as a young person of a different ethnicity or background to look at the TV and not see anyone who looks like you," she said in her Cosmo interview. "Representation is very important."
"It's hard as a young person of a different ethnicity or background to look at the TV and not see anyone who looks like you," she said in her Cosmo interview. "Representation is very important."
Of course, not everyone gets that. The outspoken star told the magazine that she parted ways with a publicist after the woman treated her in a racially insensitive manner. Zendaya has a white mother and Black father, and considers her diverse background to be important for her fans.
"I didn’t like my hair and makeup one time on a photo shoot, and my publicist told me, ‘You should just be happy with it — they haven’t had a black girl on the cover since forever,'" the singer-actress revealed. "She’s no longer my publicist.”
Zendaya has proved that she has no issue with speaking up for herself. It's no surprise that she'd want to hire someone who does the same.
"I didn’t like my hair and makeup one time on a photo shoot, and my publicist told me, ‘You should just be happy with it — they haven’t had a black girl on the cover since forever,'" the singer-actress revealed. "She’s no longer my publicist.”
Zendaya has proved that she has no issue with speaking up for herself. It's no surprise that she'd want to hire someone who does the same.
Advertisement