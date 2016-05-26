Zendaya Wants You To Know She Isn't Masturbating On This Magazine Cover

Zendaya wants to make clear that she's not doing what people may think she's doing on the cover of the new magazine Wonderland.
So what do people think the 19-year-old singer and actress is doing? Well, according to The Cut, they think she's masturbating.
Zendaya posted a photo on Instagram of the Wonderland cover, which definitely looks, well, suggestive. The shot finds Zendaya looking pretty in light-pink with one hand on her chest, another hand between her thighs, and her back slightly arched.
"I see what y'all saying by the hand placement," Zendaya wrote in the photo's caption. "lmao but that was not intentional you little pervs."
Some of those little pervs seem to be having a field day on Twitter with this unintentionally suggestive cover photo. Don't worry, it's just fashion. People are already finding the perfect GIFs to encapsulate their responses to seeing the cover for the first time. Others are just shouting out Zendaya's general Beyoncé-ness in the pic.
Sone don't find the cover so funny and are making their feelings known. But mostly, Zendaya's fans don't seem to care what it may look like, they just think she looks beautiful.
That includes the photographer who took the photo, Petra Collins, who tweeted, "shot @Zendaya for the cover of @wonderlandmag <3 <3 <3 vvvv excited to share the rest of the images!"
We'll just have to see what other misconceptions the rest of these images might stir up.
shot @Zendaya for the cover of @wonderlandmag <3 <3 <3 vvvv excited to share the rest of the images! pic.twitter.com/o92js0txlW— petra collins (@petracollins) May 25, 2016
Me looking at Zendaya's #Wonderland pictures #SheKnowWhatSheDoin pic.twitter.com/KdJE2LORa5— Megan (@megananomous) May 26, 2016
Zendaya 's Wonderland photoshoot . She working that Beyonce pose while adding a little Of her self to it 👏🏻👏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/yHDquUrFpP— Luvforzendayac (@luvforzendayac) May 26, 2016
Zendaya tells 'pervs' her suggestive hand placement on 'Wonderland' magazine cover isn't suggestive. pic.twitter.com/i1j2bvLSsm— Funny Ecards (@iLolEcards) May 26, 2016
zendaya on the cover of wonderland magazine. babe pic.twitter.com/D6Ea6D0zFu— x (@CHANELN05_) May 26, 2016
