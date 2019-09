Zendaya Wants You To Know She Isn't Masturbating On This Magazine Cover

Some of those little pervs seem to be having a field day on Twitter with this unintentionally suggestive cover photo. Don't worry, it's just fashion. People are already finding the perfect GIFs to encapsulate their responses to seeing the cover for the first time. Others are just shouting out Zendaya's general Beyoncé-ness in the pic.Sone don't find the cover so funny and are making their feelings known. But mostly, Zendaya's fans don't seem to care what it may look like, they just think she looks beautiful.That includes the photographer who took the photo, Petra Collins, who tweeted , "shot @Zendaya for the cover of @wonderlandmag <3 <3 <3 vvvv excited to share the rest of the images!"We'll just have to see what other misconceptions the rest of these images might stir up.