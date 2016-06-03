A Single Mother Loses Her Only Child — & Vows To Fight Back

For Senchyna, the day was about marching for Camilo and the life they once planned to have together. The 26-year-old was still living with his mother — an arrangement she said both of them loved — but joked that he would move out by 30 "for his self-esteem."



"He had his life all planned out," she said. "He was very gung-ho. We even talked about that he didn't want to get married or have kids until he had his career in line, but then he did. I told him he could have the house we lived in and I would move across the bay to my boyfriend. We made all these plans."



But Camilo and Clare's plans were cut short on December 7, 2014. It was a week before his 27th birthday and Camilo had just finished his paramedic program, the latest step in his quest to become a San Francisco firefighter. Earlier that year, Senchyna said he had written her a heartfelt letter, telling her he wanted to follow in her footsteps. She had worked as a nurse practitioner for 25 years. Now, Camilo was well on his way to achieving his goal and he wanted to celebrate.



"He came out of his room all dressed up and said, 'Mom, I'm going to go out for the night.' I wasn't worried at all, he was very responsible. When he didn't come home that night, I just thought, Oh, he met a girl!...I wasn't going to call him and I wasn't going to worry," Senchyna said.

