Kim Kardashian is more powerful than we even imagined. (If we didn't already know that from the hypnotic power of her brand-new Kimoji.)
After visiting Snapchat headquarters in Venice, CA, yesterday, the star showed off a custom-made Marilyn Monroe filter.
Created in honor of Marilyn Monroe's would-have-been 90th birthday today, now we can all use this filter that Kim introduced to the world.
While at Snapchat, Kim also got the chance to meet the inventor of the Face Swap filter, one of her personal favorites since joining the platform in March. After geeking out with the engineer, the duo then face swapped (naturally).
But her Snapchat influence didn't stop there. Last week, Kardashian complained that she was bored of the dog filter and wanted a Dalmatian one. Lo and behold, a few days later…
It's like Kim's wearing a pair of ruby slippers that make her every Snapchat dream come true.
