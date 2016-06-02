Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they remove their makeup.
Being a young girl is tough. Being one that doesn't look or speak like any of the other girls is an even bigger challenge. Makeup artist Iris Beilin is a proud Afro-Latino woman who moved from Panama to the United States. As a young girl, Beilin quickly realized that she didn't fit into the standards of beauty that surrounded her.
Even though she had "almond eyes and high cheekbones," Beilin had to walk the world thinking she wasn't good enough, because she didn't have light skin or perfect curly hair. Self-acceptance came later for Beilin as she developed her own sense of style and essentially became her own role model. Makeup helped her define herself during the moments she felt most alone.
Watch as Beilin encourages young girls to keep believing in their beauty, no matter what, because it makes them one of a kind.
Advertisement