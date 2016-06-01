After Jude Law admitted to cheating on Sienna Miller with their nanny in 2005, you might think she'd hold a grudge against him forever. But she forgave him enough to get back together between 2009 and 2011, and even today, she doesn't resent him.
In 2014, she said in an interview with Esquire UK that they'd remained on good terms and gained closure. "When something ends in a way like that, it's important if you can, in a way, go back and revisit it and either shut that door or create a new room," she explained.
More recently, for this month's cover story in the fashion magazine Porter, Miller said she and her ex-fiancé don't see each other often. Still, she added, "I care about him enormously."
From Nick Jonas to Kourtney Kardashian, celebrities have been proving that you don't have to still be dating your ex to have love for them, and Miller seems particularly in touch with her emotions. She told Porter that she's gone to therapy to do some soul-searching.
"I think as you get older you have to really cultivate your mind and have a deep understanding of self," she said. "Otherwise you just become lonely and isolated and unsatisfied and unfulfilled, and however your perfect little life looks on paper, there will be a sense of unfulfillment if you haven’t explored the nature, the very depths of who you are." It looks like by understanding herself, she's been able to handle her relationships with grace.
