True Love Exists In These Illustrations Of Disney Princesses Falling For Each Other

Now that the #GiveElsaAGirlfriend campaign has been endorsed by Queen Elsa of Arendelle herself, singer Idina Menzel, it seems that now is a good a time to spice up the love lives of the rest of the Disney princesses.
One artist, Isaiah Stephens, created illustrations for Cosmopolitan.com depicting the princesses we all know and love with their true loves. But this time, they weren't head-over-heels for another prince. They're falling in love with each other.
What if Princess Ariel and Princess Jasmine met on the oceanside on a sunny day, and had more in common than just great hair? Or what if Aurora and Cinderella both sang about their true loves, each other? Or what if the powerful Mulan and brave Pocahontas conquered their enemies, together?
Oh, what a wonderful world that would be.
Ariel & Jasmine
Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) & Cinderella
Mulan & Pocahontas
