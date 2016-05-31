Kaley Cuoco Has Strong Feelings About That Gorilla Shooting

Kaley Cuoco has long identified herself as a passionate supporter of animal rights. It's no surprise, then, that she's very upset by this weekend's incident at the Cincinnati Zoo, when a gorilla named Harambe was shot and killed after a 4-year-old boy fell into its enclosure.
The Big Bang Theory actress spoke out against the zoo's actions in a post on Instagram.
"I'm sure I will get tons of backlash (per usual)," Cuoco wrote. "I mean let's be honest, I wear the wrong sweatpants and the entire world has something to say about it, but once again, another senseless horrendous animal being [was] killed over people not using their brains. If you watch the footage, you see this gorgeous animal holding that child's hand. Do with that what you will. As sad as this makes me, a part of me is happy for that amazing creature doesn't have to live in captivity another day. Bring on the hate!!!!"
RIP #harambe Im sure I will get tons of backlash (per usual) I mean let's be honest, I wear the wrong sweatpants and the entire world has something to say about it, but once again , another senseless horrendous animal being killed over people not using their brains. If you watch the footage, you see this gorgeous animal holding that child's hand. Do with that ,what you will. As sad as this makes me, a part of me is happy for that amazing creature doesn't have to live in captivity another day. Bring on the hate!!!! 👍🏼
Many people obliged, accusing the 30-year-old of being hypocritical, given her love of show jumping.
"I don't mean to be disrespectful but [riding] show horses is also animal cruelty," one follower noted.
Others accused her of putting the gorilla's life above that of the child's.
"As a fellow animal advocate I'm disappointed you would post that without researching the situation and gorilla behavioral science," another person responded. "Harambe was extremely agitated and while would not hurt the kid intentionally, may have killed him in a show of intimidation to the screaming crowd. Tranquillizers would not have worked fast enough and if they did, Harambe could have drowned in the water and may have fallen on the kid, drowning both of them. I totally support your animal advocacy and love watching your riding career unfold but do your research before publishing unfounded comments such as this."
