Claire Fuller, a tourist from Cambridge, England, said she supports Trump because his "message is correct, but sometimes the delivery is a bit lost."



"We haven't got any great leaders in the U.K. at the moment, and that's why this is so interesting. We've got no big personalities," Fuller said.



She added that Trump's statements about women didn't bother her, either. "I believe in women's rights, but I think the feminist movement has almost gone too far, certainly in the U.K. it has, in some instances," she said.



But Michael Nwokolo, a taxi driver from Nigeria who has lived in the U.S. for 15 years, said Trump's message isn't one that should be exported.



"This is what the presidency has become. People saying this kind of stuff and they're still winning in the polls — it just goes to show you what kind of country we live in. All this negative energy, and the guy is still winning," Nwokolo told Refinery29.



"America is a very diverse country, it's a place of opportunity, and I feel that with those things that he says, it kind of kills the diversity. It takes away what America stands for," Nwokolo added.