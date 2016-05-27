Some makeup transformations need to be seen to be believed. While our all-time favorite is this guy who makes his makeup match his snacks, we still hold room in our hearts for others. A good transformation reminds us of the elasticity of appearance. It holds a mirror up to reality and says: Why can't your summer look be everything? Why can't your summer look be, like, a dinosaur? That would be hot.
So when one woman did five iconic Alice Through the Looking Glass looks in a minute-and-a-half, we took notice. Though she had help from the Disney Interactive style team, we can't help but be impressed by the completeness with which she inhabits the various characters. Her impressions of Mia Wasikowska’s Alice, Anne Hathaway’s White Queen, and Helena Bonham Carter’s Red Queen are unmissable. We especially love the heart-shaped lips on the Red Queen, though the White Queen's hair is kind of amazing as well.
We would be super remiss to forget the Mad Hatter transformation. Watch below.
