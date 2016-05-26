If you're a regular reader here at Refinery29, you know that we believe the pressure to have the ideal "bikini body" has got to go. And today, we took that mission to The View, where our own Kelsey Miller joined Stacy London and the co-hosts for a chat about body positivity — and why now, more than ever, feeling body shame seems like it is a constant pressure in our lives.
What's the reason for this? According to our survey, 42% of women aged 18-54 feel worse about their bodies as a direct result of social media.
But social media isn't all bad — as London says in the segment above, younger people, especially young women, also seem to be "[moving] the needle towards a broader definition of beauty that is inclusive of all of us." After all, 54% of women polled also told us that seeing body diversity represented in media made them feel better about their bodies.
In that light, it's great to see such influential women getting in on the call for more body positivity. In fact, the ladies of The View even joined us by showing off their beach bodies, modeling the beachwear that makes them feel great. Remember: All you have to do to have a "bikini body" is put a bikini (or tie-dyed pants, or a peplum one-piece) on your body.
Advertisement