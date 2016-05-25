What Chrissy Teigen Has To Say About Mom-Shamers

Chrissy Teigen gave birth to Luna Legend a little over one month ago. And it seems four weeks has been more than enough time for internet commenters to point out her supposed missteps as a new mom. But she's not giving any thought to those who've criticized her for things like wanting to enjoy a night out with her husband.
The model and cookbook author explained her feelings on mom-shamers in a recent interview with InStyle. "I don't know if it comes from a place of boredom, or they think I'm not going to read their comments, but it's just silly. You can never win," she said. Teigen continued, "You're never going to make everybody happy. Those people are always the loudest. The ones with hate in their hearts are going to take to the computer."
Instead of focusing any of her energy on the haters, foruntely she's been channeling it into filling her Instagram feed with adorable photos of Luna.
