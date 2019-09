What Chrissy Teigen Has To Say About Mom-Shamers

The model and cookbook author explained her feelings on mom-shamers in a recent interview with InStyle . "I don't know if it comes from a place of boredom, or they think I'm not going to read their comments, but it's just silly. You can never win," she said. Teigen continued, "You're never going to make everybody happy. Those people are always the loudest. The ones with hate in their hearts are going to take to the computer."