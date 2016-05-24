When Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum fell in love on The Bachelorette, the whole country fell in love with them too. As one of the show's few surviving couples, they had their first child, Fordham Rhys, in 2014. And now, after over three years of marriage, they're expecting a second addition to their family.
"I can’t hold it in any longer," the mom-to-be posted on Instagram, along with a photo showing a positive pregnancy test, little pink shoes, and the text "Ford + Baby Girl."
"My heart is bursting with love now that we’re #ClearblueConfirmed!" she wrote. "These booties are just the start, can't wait to stock up on cute tutus and sparkles for my #babygirl!"
The expecting father also publicly celebrated the pregnancy, posting on Twitter, "100% excited that we're #ClearblueConfirmed w/ baby #2, my face says I’m 78% nervous b/c #ItsAGirl #ClearbluePartner."
Obviously, Clearblue has been making a PR push lately. Kim Kardashian recently snapped a video of herself on an airplane bathroom with one of the tests showing negative results after a "scare." But while it may be part product placement, the announcement is nevertheless exciting, and we're glad the Rosenbaums are still going strong and expanding.
