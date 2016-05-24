I can’t hold it in any longer…My heart is bursting with love now that we’re #ClearblueConfirmed! These booties are just the start, can't wait to stock up on cute tutus and sparkles for my #babygirl! #ClearbluePartner

A photo posted by Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum (@ashleylynnrosenbaum) on May 23, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT