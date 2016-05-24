Anne Hathaway has had quite a week on Instagram. First, she retracted some "unintended shade" after she risked enraging the Kardashian family. Now, she's baring her soul — and her rash.
Hathaway posted a picture today in which she draws attention to her reddened chest. The cause of the ailment? "#ellendegeneres Nerves," she wrote. Hathaway, mind you, is an Oscar winning actress, who has been working since her teen years. She has also done her fair share of media appearances. But something about this one promoting Alice Through the Looking Glass must have really freaked her out.
The show went pretty well, we'd say. Hathaway, a new mom, gabbed with Ellen DeGeneres about going to the gym post-baby, told a story about a rude trainer, and played a game called "Last Word."
