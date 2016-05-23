Why Taylor Swift's Squad Skipped The Billboard Music Awards

The 2016 Billboard Music Awards have come and gone, and the show was pretty standard fare. Only you might have noticed that a particular subset of Hollywood's young luminaries were nowhere to be found.
We've gotten used to seeing their faces, well, everywhere, so it was a little odd that the whole cast of ladies were MIA on Sunday night. Who are we talking about, exactly? That would be Taylor Swift & company. That includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Martha Hunt, Karlie Kloss, and Lily Aldridge. (At least Zendaya showed up!)
Here's a rundown of where the girls were tonight:
— Taylor Swift is at boyfriend Calvin Harris' hospital bedside in L.A. after his horrible car accident.
— Bella Hadid didn't accompany her boo The Weeknd because she was celebrating Naomi Campbell's birthday.
