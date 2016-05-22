I know, what's with the flowers? I think it's just summer and I'm absolutely obsessed with picking them out of my garden every year. This one is very special because my amazing A&R Karen played me my favorite song I wrote maybe 7 months ago and it reminded me of why I do what I do. It's art. It doesn't come easy but when it does it's pure magic!

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 21, 2016 at 6:01pm PDT