I know, what's with the flowers? I think it's just summer and I'm absolutely obsessed with picking them out of my garden every year. This one is very special because my amazing A&R Karen played me my favorite song I wrote maybe 7 months ago and it reminded me of why I do what I do. It's art. It doesn't come easy but when it does it's pure magic!
A cryptic post on Britney Spears' Instagram suggests she's working on a new song. The photo is of a rose, and she captioned it, "I know, what's with the flowers? I think it's just summer and I'm absolutely obsessed with picking them out of my garden every year."
But there's more! "This one is very special, because my amazing A&R Karen played me my favorite song I wrote maybe seven months ago and it reminded me of why I do what I do. It's art. It doesn't come easy, but when it does it's pure magic!"
So, here's what we know: Britney is a fan of gardening, she's got a song in production, and it has something to do with roses. Or maybe her Billboard Music Awards performance tonight will be flower-themed? It's unclear what the significance of this rose is, but it's certainly succeeded in getting our attention.
