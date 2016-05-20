That Time When Johnny Depp Looked Just Like Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber has tacitly welcomed comparisons to Ryan Gosling. That’s all well and good, but he may be closer to another Hollywood heartthrob.
Johnny Depp stopped by Ellen on Friday and she surprised him with a celebrity comparison.
Depp started by telling DeGeneres that he plans to tour this year with the Hollywood Vampires, the band he’s formed with rockers Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.
Then Ellen showed Depp’s picture side-by-side with Bieber. And Depp looks like Bieber’s dark twin. It’s uncanny.
“You looked so much like Justin Bieber when you started out,” DeGeneres told Depp.
“Wow,” Depp said. “He just looks like he might be a little cleaner than me. Spiritually, I mean.”
“No, he’s not,” DeGeneres said.
You have to admit, they look just like each other. Watch below.
