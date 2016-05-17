Obsessed with Ryan Gosling? Yeah, join the rest of the world — including none other than Justin Bieber. Today, the pop star sang Gosling's praises over Instagram — or, more specifically, he called him a "beast." Twice, for good measure.
"What a beast," Bieber captioned two separate photos of Gosling, one of the actor on a motorcycle and another of him in character from The Place Beyond The Pines, a 2013 movie where Gosling played a father. The actor just had another daughter named Amada last month with Eva Mendes, and the kids have made fans fall in love with the couple even more. Who wouldn't be charmed by his latest story about taking Esmeralda to the park?
Bieber joins a long list of the actor's famous admirers, including Daniel Radcliffe and Carey Mulligan. Apparently, not even celebrities themselves are immune to the contagion of Ryan Gosling fandom.
"What a beast," Bieber captioned two separate photos of Gosling, one of the actor on a motorcycle and another of him in character from The Place Beyond The Pines, a 2013 movie where Gosling played a father. The actor just had another daughter named Amada last month with Eva Mendes, and the kids have made fans fall in love with the couple even more. Who wouldn't be charmed by his latest story about taking Esmeralda to the park?
Bieber joins a long list of the actor's famous admirers, including Daniel Radcliffe and Carey Mulligan. Apparently, not even celebrities themselves are immune to the contagion of Ryan Gosling fandom.
Advertisement