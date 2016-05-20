Fashion and tech collaborations are nothing new, but Google and Levi's have managed to put their own unique spin on the category by introducing a first-of-its-kind product: a connected jacket.
The jacket was unveiled today at Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference. Called the Levi's Commuter x Jacquard by Google Trucker Jacket (yep, it's a mouthful), the casual looking outerwear has really useful technology woven in.
First, it uses Jacquard yarn, which looks like regular yarn, but contains metallic alloys. These conductive yarns, where sewn, are able to respond to gestures and touch. This means that you can tap or swipe the fabric in the same way that you might a smartphone — pretty cool. Interact with the sleeve of the Commuter Jacket, and you can answer a call, or change your music, for example.
The only slightly "tech-y" looking part of the jacket is a small smart button on the sleeve. It has to be removed when you want to toss the jacket in the wash.
Although the jacket was envisioned for people who commute to work on their bikes, it could be useful when you're home and don't have your phone on you, or when you go for a walk and don't want to bring your phone along.
The unisex jacket will be sold in limited quantities in Levi's stores and online starting in spring 2017. Check out the video below to see the smart outerwear in action.
