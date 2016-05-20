Regardless of your feelings on Vetements, you know at least a few of its signature, pop culture-referencing (and very expensive) streetwear pieces: You've formed opinions around that DHL T-shirt and considered shelling out on that $895 Titanic sweatshirt following Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar win, if only for a second. Arguably as infamous are the brand's replicas of old Snoop Dogg merch from the '90s from fall '16 — and they can all be yours for anywhere between $924 and $966. This was the talk of the internet a few months ago, but you know who reportedly wasn't aware of this? Snoop Dogg.
"Nah, I didn't know about this," the rapper told Hypebeast when asked about the luxury interpretation of his old tour items. Unsurprisingly, he was intrigued: He asked the reporter what the T-shirt looked like and how much it cost. His reaction was not unlike that of the internet at large: "Are you serious?! Where do you buy that shirt? How do you sell a picture of Snoop Dogg on a T-shirt for $294?"
To be fair, Complex reports that the high price tag is due to licensing fees, as well as Vetements' notoriously (and intentional) limited production. Still, Snoop admitted wouldn't pay over $900 for a T-shirt with his likeness — "Hell nah," were his words. (Hey, Demna Gvasalia reportedly isn't buying into it, either.) Still, Snoop wished Vetements and Gvasalia "continued success" on selling the items — and also hoped that he'll also get a freebie. "Break bread or fake dead, y’all know what it is!" he added.
If you didn't plan on saving up for the Vetements-ified Snoop Dogg, you may be interested in getting something from the original. According to the Hypebeast interview, the rapper has a collaboration in the works with Adidas. Specifics are still under wraps, but that's something likely more affordable (and fully vetted) to look out for. Plus: The jury's still out on whether or not Vetements is still cool, anyway.
