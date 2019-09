Let's take a moment to think about how awesome that is: Nearly 100,000 people coming together to help fight something real in the world, all thanks to social media.So often, we get caught up in the stress and drama of crafting the perfect selfie or quibble about how annoying it is that our mom keeps liking our Facebook photos . But social media is so much more, and so much more powerful, than just sharing photos — even if that's what it is on the surface. By sharing a public post on Instagram or Facebook, you can connect with people all over the world. And as Humans of New York shows, if you've got a cause to support, that means you can make a big difference.Sites such as Generosity and GoFundMe make it possible for you to donate to causes you believe in, even if you're a thousand miles away and you've only got $1 to give. But it's not just monetary support that social media is enabling."When I was growing up and friends missed a week of school due to illness, we really didn’t do much about it," mother Candice Curry wrote in a blog post after her daughter was hospitalized due to illness. Thanks to the Snapchats her daughter sent from the hospital, friends began sending food, care packages, and making visits. "The instant access these kids had to each other over the week gave them the ability to show compassion to my daughter in ways we couldn’t when we were their age. It gave them ways to love on her while she was home sick. It gave them the ability to show her that they cared and that she was not only loved but she was missed."This is the beautiful side of social media that we so often forget.We all love the likes, but we also give those likes back in return — in more ways than can be measured with a simple heart icon or smiley face emoji.