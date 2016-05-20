Lena Dunham's TBT Sends An Important Pro-Choice Message

Lena Dunham used her latest throwback Instagram photo to send a very important message about a woman's right to choose.
The photo features Dunham and Girls co-star Jemima Kirke in a bathtub. Kirke is visibly pregnant, and a smiling Dunham is resting her hands on her friend's belly.
"Throwback to summer 2012 on the set of Girls," Dunham wrote, "when Jemima was pregnant with her second child."
The photo features Dunham and Girls co-star Jemima Kirke in a bathtub. Kirke is visibly pregnant, and a smiling Dunham is resting her hands on her friend's belly.
"Throwback to summer 2012 on the set of Girls," Dunham wrote, "when Jemima was pregnant with her second child."
Throwback to summer 2012 on the set of Girls, when Jemima was pregnant with her second child. What's so beautiful to me about this photo right now is choice- I got to watch my friend since childhood CHOOSE to become a mother. She had the personal and emotional resources to support that choice. She didn't have her hand forced by lawmakers who would never understand her reality or respect her humanity. Sending love and strength to every woman around the world who is being denied that choice. We won't stop fighting for you.
"What's so beautiful to me about this photo right now is choice," Dunham continued. "I got to watch my friend since childhood CHOOSE to become a mother." Emphasis on that word "choose."
Dunham explains that Kirke, who is a mother of two, had the "personal and emotional resources to support that choice. She didn't have her hand forced by lawmakers who would never understand her reality or respect her humanity."
Dunham explained that with this post she's "sending love and strength to every woman around the world who is being denied that choice."
She ended this message with an empowering statement: "We won't stop fighting for you."
Dunham has been very open about her support for a woman's right to choose, even dressing up as a Planned Parenthood doctor for Halloween last year. Dunham also produced the first installment in the Her Shorts video series, a collaboration between R29 and Planned Parenthood, starring her boyfriend, Jack Antonoff.
Advertisement