Lena Dunham's TBT Sends An Important Pro-Choice Message

Throwback to summer 2012 on the set of Girls, when Jemima was pregnant with her second child. What's so beautiful to me about this photo right now is choice- I got to watch my friend since childhood CHOOSE to become a mother. She had the personal and emotional resources to support that choice. She didn't have her hand forced by lawmakers who would never understand her reality or respect her humanity. Sending love and strength to every woman around the world who is being denied that choice. We won't stop fighting for you.

