Lena Dunham revealed her 2015 Halloween costume today, and it's very Lena Dunham. The Girls creator gave readers a sneak peak at her ensemble in the October 27 edition of Lenny Letter. "[T]his year, I think I may have finally nailed it," Dunham wrote. "I’m going as something newsy, sexy, and cool: a Planned Parenthood doctor!"
Is there anything sexier? We really respect Dunham's unusual choice for a few reasons. First of all, it looks comfortable as hell. But more importantly, it's topical and political, taking a stand on a significant, highly contested issue — how many sexy bunny costumes can say that? The firmly pro-choice actress is sure to invite critics and haters, but Dunham is never one to shy away from controversy.
Dunham's simple, playful way of supporting Planned Parenthood is especially timely, as the organization is coming under serious fire. (Literally: Three weeks ago, someone set fire to a California Planned Parenthood.) Last month, Dunham produced the first installment in the Her Shorts video series, a collaboration between R29 and Planned Parenthood, starring beau Jack Antonoff.
It's the perfect last-minute costume idea, even if we're kicking ourselves for not coming up with it first.
Is there anything sexier? We really respect Dunham's unusual choice for a few reasons. First of all, it looks comfortable as hell. But more importantly, it's topical and political, taking a stand on a significant, highly contested issue — how many sexy bunny costumes can say that? The firmly pro-choice actress is sure to invite critics and haters, but Dunham is never one to shy away from controversy.
Dunham's simple, playful way of supporting Planned Parenthood is especially timely, as the organization is coming under serious fire. (Literally: Three weeks ago, someone set fire to a California Planned Parenthood.) Last month, Dunham produced the first installment in the Her Shorts video series, a collaboration between R29 and Planned Parenthood, starring beau Jack Antonoff.
It's the perfect last-minute costume idea, even if we're kicking ourselves for not coming up with it first.
Advertisement