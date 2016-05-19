The new contestants on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette are taking the gig very seriously. The 26 eligible bachelors pulled out all the stops when it came to packing for their foray into competitive reality TV dating. And they're dressing to impress JoJo Fletcher. Glamour got a look inside the men's suitcases, and what they found may surprise you.
Chad Johnson, a 28-year-old luxury real estate agent from Oklahoma, had his physique in mind when he packed. "I brought an entire suitcase full of protein," he says. "I figured, I worked really hard to get in shape for the show, I might as while try to keep it while I'm here." And he didn't skimp on shopping for the right clothes to show off his man-bod. "I probably overdid things a little bit," he admits. "I mean, I've spent like seven grand on clothes just for this." Holy shit, dude. Respect?
Advertisement
But 26-year-old telecom agent Christian could have him beat in the luxe wardrobe department. "I'm pretty well-prepared," he says, showing off his arsenal of cologne and fancy ties. "I have a bunch of different suits — I think I have like six suits," he adds. "We were only told to bring two."
Watch the full video to see what the other guys brought along.
Advertisement