"Bring on the men!" Jojo Fletcher, ABC's new resident bachelorette, announces in the promo for the upcoming season.
Fletcher — who was memorably spurned on last season's Bachelor competition after declaring her love to an unworthy Ben Higgins — is ready for romance once again, according to the clip the network released this week.
But is she ready for a guy riding in to win her heart astride a unicorn? (And does anyone else find that to be a little more overtly suggestive than necessary?) Guess we'll find out soon enough.
What's wrong with being confident? #TheBachelorette returns on May 23! https://t.co/tu6QkG3Cle— The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) April 26, 2016
Anyway. The point is — The Bachelorette: It's coming back.
But the person who seems the most excited about Fletcher's season-long flirt-fest is series creator and producer Mike Fleiss. Fleiss has been all a'Twitter as of late, posting pics of Fletcher posing with a donkey, among other things. We present these tweets to you with no further comment, except to say that everyone has baggage, so chill, bro.
Life's a beach... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/6t1eQMsvSe— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 7, 2016
I was told JoJo has no baggage... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/eaw0IXe4Fy— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 8, 2016
Dreaming of love... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/c62IfavfcN— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 18, 2016
