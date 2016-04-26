JoJo Fletcher Is Getting Back On The Unicorn In This Bachelorette Clip

Elizabeth Kiefer
"Bring on the men!" Jojo Fletcher, ABC's new resident bachelorette, announces in the promo for the upcoming season.

Fletcher — who was memorably spurned on last season's Bachelor competition after declaring her love to an unworthy Ben Higgins — is ready for romance once again, according to the clip the network released this week.

But is she ready for a guy riding in to win her heart astride a unicorn? (And does anyone else find that to be a little more overtly suggestive than necessary?) Guess we'll find out soon enough.
Anyway. The point is — The Bachelorette: It's coming back.

But the person who seems the most excited about Fletcher's season-long flirt-fest is series creator and producer Mike Fleiss. Fleiss has been all a'Twitter as of late, posting pics of Fletcher posing with a donkey, among other things. We present these tweets to you with no further comment, except to say that everyone has baggage, so chill, bro.
