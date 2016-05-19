Lady Gaga Is Comparing Dr. Luke To This Disney Villain

Watch out, Dr. Luke. Lady Gaga is shooting from the hip.
The pop star has once again leapt to Kesha's defense following reports that producer Dr. Luke and his Kemosabe label have rescinded permission for the singer to perform at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend.
The "Born This Way" crooner has shared messages of support on social media in the past, joining the likes of Demi Lovato and Adele in speaking out for Kesha amidst her courtroom battle with Sony. Now Gaga's using a Disney reference to get her point across.
Isn't it strange that it's legal to own a woman this way? Listen Ursula, we want her voice back. #freeKesha https://t.co/rifG9nWRWw— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 19, 2016
Wow, it's uncanny. Kesha is in a total Ariel situation right now.
Kesha's mother and director Judd Apatow have also been tweeting their outrage about the Billboard brouhaha. It's unlikely that Dr. Luke will change his mind, but that won't stop fans from pulling for a happy ending.
