Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani initially seem like an odd couple. She's a ska rocker from Orange County, he's a country singer from Oklahoma. But their chemistry both on and off NBC’s The Voice is undeniable.
Now, Blake says that their romance may be the most significant thing that’s happened to him.
"I tell people all the time, 'Gwen saved my life last year,'" Shelton says in an appearance on CMT's Hot 20 Countdown. "She did, and I think she would probably tell you something similar about me."
Shelton agrees that their union seems a little unexpected.
“It's not something that anybody could have seen coming, besides God, I guess," Shelton tells host Katie Cook. "It doesn't look like it makes sense, you know? But all I can tell you is, it does, it just makes the most perfect sense for us and where we're at in our lives."
He says that their relationship started slowly but blossomed quickly. Perhaps it was due to the collapse of both of their previous relationships. Blake split from Miranda Lambert and Gwen from Gavin Rossdale.
"Even coming into [her] second season [working on] The Voice, I didn't even really know her that well," he tells CMT. "All of a sudden this thing just happened because of some things we were going through and it saved my life, period."
This is surprising, but not as much given Gwen’s stated anxiety about their duet. Even if they don’t seem like a logical match, their selfies would disagree.
