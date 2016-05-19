Nashville Will Have A Scene In VR & You Can Watch It Here

Nashville might be on its way out (or maybe not) but it won’t go out with a whimper.
A musical scene in an upcoming episode will also be presented in VR as part of ABC’s “On the Record” digital series, Mashable reports.
The VR experience will allow viewers to experience the scene as though they’re sitting in the audience. Fans will be able to see the musical performance in the round, a view of the Bluebird Cafe that has previously been unavailable.
Layla (Aubrey Peeples) and Avery (Jonathan Jackson) star in the performance, which has to be one of the very earliest offerings of VR from a network. ABC tells Mashable that the scene takes place during “a very telling moment” but wouldn’t offer more information.
Here’s the scene as it will be seen on TV.
And here’s the same scene presented in VR.
We have to say, it's pretty amazing. Next time they should help us enter a virtual world in which the show goes into its fifth season and is allowed to resolve without a cliffhanger.
