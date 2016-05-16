Khloé Kardashian just shared a video on her app of her and her sisters at a slumber party, and it reveals some pretty juicy information about the Kardashians.
First, the girls play "Never Have I Ever," and we learn who in the group has requested dick pics, eaten out of the trash, and brought handcuffs into the bedroom. It looks like Khloé's punched someone in the face, though she leaves us hanging as to who that is. Then, they play a game of "Fuck, Marry, Kill" using the guys from Friends.
This isn't the first time Khloé Kardashian has played that game. Earlier this year, on Kocktails with Khloé, she presented her sister Kylie Jenner's now-ex boyfriend Tyga with the question, and he confessed he'd marry Kylie. Sadly, that no longer seems like a possibility.
But we do now know that the Kardashian sisters pretty unanimously want to sleep with Joey, marry Chandler, and kill Ross. Kim briefly considers throwing Ross a bone, since David Schwimmer played her dad in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, but she ultimately concludes that the paleontologist must be sacrificed.
