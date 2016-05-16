DVF Taps Fellow Prints Genius Jonathan Saunders For A Big New Role

Jonathan Saunders has a brand-new gig, and it involves a move across the pond to work alongside another print-happy talent. The designer is relocating from London to NYC to be chief creative officer at Diane von Furstenberg, effective immediately.
This is a totally new position for the New York label, and it'll involve overseeing the brand's creative direction. "Jonathan's extraordinary passion for colors and prints, his effortless designs, and his desire to make women feel beautiful make him the perfect creative force to lead DVF into the future," Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement. "I could not have found a cooler, more intelligent designer and I cannot wait to watch him shine as our chief creative officer."
Saunders' eponymous label launched in 2003 after the Scottish designer graduated from Central Saint Martins with a master's degree in printed textiles. Over the years, he gained quite the following for his bright, patterned designs — high-profile fans include Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Diane Kruger, Carey Mulligan, and Alexa Chung, to name a few. In December 2015, Saunders revealed that his spring '16 collection would be his last: He resigned from his role as creative director and announced that the 12-year-old company would close its doors for good once all spring '16 orders were fulfilled.
This latest announcement will be sure to please Saunders and DVF fans, alike: Saunders is known for his colorful prints, which fall right in line with von Furstenberg's peppy ready-to-wear (and signature wrap dresses). Saunders' final collection for his namesake brand shares some of the bright, geometric graphics and flowy silhouettes as DVF's party of a fall '16 presentation. (You can relive the latter on Instagram.)
The designer will be replacing Michael Herz, who had been working at the company (and alongside DVF herself) as artistic director since 2014, WWD reports. "The spirit with which this brand was founded is incredibly relevant today. I am thrilled to be part of its next chapter," Saunders said of his new position in a statement; he also highlighted von Furstenberg's "unique ability to deeply connect with women."
Before the news broke, Saunders was one of the names being floated around as a possible replacement for Raf Simons at Dior — so, that rumor mill continues to turn without much of a lead. Talks about this newly created position at DVF began only a few weeks ago, but Saunders was quick to jump at the opportunity, according to WWD. And it seems the designer is already reporting for duty stateside (according to Instagram, at least).
Welcome to New York, Mr. Saunders. We look forward to spring '17.
