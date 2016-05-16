Since legalizing marijuana in 2012, Colorado has taken in millions of dollars in marijuana tax profits. One city, Aurora, is using some of that money to give back to the community.
Aurora expects to take in $4.5 million in marijuana tax revenue over the next two years, and it plans to use $1.5 million of that to help local families who are struggling with homelessness, the Aurora Sentinel reports. The $1.5 million will come from Aurora's 2017 and 2018 budgets.
Of the $1.5 million, $220,000 will go to the Colfax Community Network, which helps support families who are living in motels. The money will help provide necessities, like food and diapers, to those in need, Complex notes. The city will also provide vans to Aurora Mental Health and the Comitis Crisis Center for "metrowide homeless outreach," according to the Sentinel.
Colorado is one of four states to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Perhaps this approach will help those pushing marijuana-related legislative initiatives across the country win more support.
Advertisement