So, Kanye West is featured on a new single by ScHoolboy Q called "THat Part." Which part? That part. You know the one. Or at least we hope you do, because we're not totally clear on which part the song is referring to, specifically. HALP.
"I just left the strip club got some glitter on me / Wifey gonna kill me, she the female O.J.” Kanye raps on the track. So that was a choice that got made. We're guessing if she's going to kill you, Kanye, it might be because of this line. Something about it is leaving a sour taste in our mouths. And, unlike Kim, we didn't even grow up with an "Uncle O.J."
As for the song: You can make up your own mind.
