How Much Do You Know About Women In Politics?

2016 is a monumental election year for the United States. The country might elect its first female president, and the names of several powerful women have also been tossed around in discussions about potential vice presidential picks.
But female representation in politics leaves a lot to be desired, still. Women account for less than a quarter of the seats in the United States Congress, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. And every single state legislature in America has less women than men in office.
In some countries, though, women are leading the way. Rwanda and Bolivia's Parliaments are predominantly female, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
With these stats and the current election in mind, we've created a quiz about women in politics, both historically and today. Click through to test yourself on how much you really know about the topic.
Correction: An earlier version of this quiz misstated the answer text to the first question. Eighteen states have female candidates running for Senate in 2016.
