If you were looking forward to Kylie Jenner's DJ debut in Vegas this Memorial Day weekend, don't hold your breath. Thursday night, she tweeted that sadly, the rumors aren't true.
Earlier in the day, the casino resort SLS Las Vegas tweeted that Jenner would be DJing at Foxtail Nightclub & Pool on May 29. Apparently this was false advertising.
We can't blame the girl, though. She just went through a breakup, and she seems busy practicing other skills, like tattoo artistry.
Still, there are signs Jenner could be dabbling in DJing some time soon. After all, she seemed to be having fun spinning at Coachella last month alongside Khadra sisters Simi and Haze.
But what we do know is that her next venture as a DJ won't be happening at Foxtail this Memorial Day weekend. In true Kylie Jenner fashion, she's told us that as bluntly as possible.
