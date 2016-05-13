Katy Perry has seen her share of drama in her love life over the years. Being married to Russell Brand and dating John Mayer will do that to a girl. But it seems like the latest round of talk about her and Orlando Bloom, hopefully, is just that: talk. Perry has been dating Bloom since January. All seemed well between Perry and The Pirates of the Caribbean star until talk started to happen about Bloom and Selena Gomez leaving a club together in Las Vegas. Perry ignited the rumors Thursday with a cryptic tweet of a video of Peggy Lee singing “Is That All There Is?”
It seems that Katy’s mood has improved significantly. Or at least she has decided to take control and change the discussion with her follow-up tweet. In the latest tweet, she suggested everyone shift their focus from Bloom and Gomez to Bloom’s charitable efforts in the Ukraine. Katy hashtagged the post: #dontfeedthebeast.
Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy 🚮 check out how C👁👁L this is: https://t.co/ClmGlPMz3x #dontfeedthebeast— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2016
Gomez took to social media to agree. Selena retweeted Katy's tweet adding the raised hands, or praise, emoji. Us Weekly reported that "nothing happened" with Gomez and Bloom, and Gomez's tweet would seem to echo that.
Hopefully, this is the end of this particular drama for Katy Perry.
