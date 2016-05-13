See Free People's Brand-New Assortment Of Dreamy Wedding Dresses

This time last year, Freeps (that's what we call Free People fans) everywhere flipped when they heard the cult-favorite label would finally offer a collection of wedding dresses with its new line, FP Ever After. And now, in celebration of the bridal offering's one-year anniversary, FP fans should prepare to flip anew — because an all-new assortment of dresses is dropping on Monday, May 16.
Though they're more minimal than you may expect from the company, the 12 styles are exactly what the grown-up Free People customer would want for walking down the aisle. Think billowing sleeves, off-shoulder styles, and plenty of lace details. Oh, and did we mention they've been designed with the help of notable nuptial pros, like Stone Cold Fox and Odylyne?
Click through for an exclusive sneak peek of the unsurprisingly dreamy dresses, and get those Pinterest boards ready for a bridal revamp.
Though they're more minimal than you may expect from the company, the 12 styles are exactly what the grown-up Free People customer would want for walking down the aisle. Think billowing sleeves, off-shoulder styles, and plenty of lace details. Oh, and did we mention they've been designed with the help of notable nuptial pros, like Stone Cold Fox and Odylyne?
Click through for an exclusive sneak peek of the unsurprisingly dreamy dresses, and get those Pinterest boards ready for a bridal revamp.