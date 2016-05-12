Chloë Grace Moretz's Brothers Approve Of Brooklyn Beckham...Now

Between the two of them, lovebirds Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham have a lot of men in their families. He's got two younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, in addition to cutie pie kid sister Harper. She has four older brothers, all of whom seem to be taking an avid interest in her love life.
During an appearance on Wednesday's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star revealed that her older siblings are "super-protective," especially when it comes to men. She said that they like her 17-year-old beau now, but a lot of intimidation has gone down.
Now that Beckham, whom Moretz calls a "cutie" and a "sweetie," has achieved boyfriend status, he's taken to group-texting with the Moretz men.
"We were all at dinner the other night and I caught my boyfriend texting my brother, and I was all, 'What are you doing here?'" she told Corden. "Maybe they're intimidating each other on text message."
She suspects the texts are just reminders to David and Victoria's son that they're all always watching. Wouldn't it be funny if little Harper returned the favor and started trash-talking Chloë?
Watch Moretz explain the situation below.
