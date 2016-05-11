J.K. Rowling Responds Perfectly To A Fan Tattoo Request

Michael Hafford
One Potterhead got the experience of a lifetime when J.K. Rowling showered her with Twitter love early Wednesday.

Twitter user @AlwaysJLover, who identifies herself as Kate, posted a message to J.K. Rowling identifying herself as a survivor of sexual assault, suicide, and self-harm and requested that Rowling write “Expecto Patronum,” so that she could get a tattoo. She wanted to place the tattoo over the wrist on which she used to cut. It will join six other tattoos, including one Potter-themed piece.


J.K. Rowling got back to her in under 10 minutes. We sometimes don’t even respond to best friend texts in that time frame. That’s why she’s the best.

Kate was quick to share the wealth with fellow Potterheads.


What a great interaction. Kate said this was her first happy moment in over a decade. Twitter can be a nice place sometimes. Who knew?

