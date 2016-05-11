J.K. Rowling Responds Perfectly To A Fan Tattoo Request

One Potterhead got the experience of a lifetime when J.K. Rowling showered her with Twitter love early Wednesday.
Twitter user @AlwaysJLover, who identifies herself as Kate, posted a message to J.K. Rowling identifying herself as a survivor of sexual assault, suicide, and self-harm and requested that Rowling write “Expecto Patronum,” so that she could get a tattoo. She wanted to place the tattoo over the wrist on which she used to cut. It will join six other tattoos, including one Potter-themed piece.
@jk_rowling i wanna get 'expecto patronum' tattooed & it'd mean the world if it was in ur handwriting. here's why:') pic.twitter.com/fhldRiju3w— ㅤkate • 29daysclean (@AlwaysJLover) May 11, 2016
J.K. Rowling got back to her in under 10 minutes. We sometimes don’t even respond to best friend texts in that time frame. That’s why she’s the best.
.@AlwaysJLover I love that you're working to heal and protect yourself. You deserve this. I hope it helps. pic.twitter.com/T2nDG3z2MJ— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 11, 2016
Kate was quick to share the wealth with fellow Potterheads.
i honestly hope u guys who suffer get better too. and if that means having the exact same tattoo as me, with Jo's handwriting, so be it :)😘💕— ㅤkate • 29daysclean (@AlwaysJLover) May 11, 2016
What a great interaction. Kate said this was her first happy moment in over a decade. Twitter can be a nice place sometimes. Who knew?
today has been one of the most emotional days of my life, but for all the good reasons. i felt happiness inside for the first time in 16yrs.— ㅤkate • 30daysclean (@AlwaysJLover) May 11, 2016
