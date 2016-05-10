This Is The Country Millennials Love Most

O, Canada.
Millennials across the world are singing the praises of the North American country known for hockey, great health care, and Justin Trudeau.
Canada, a nation of 35 million, was the top pick for people 18 to 35 in U.S. News & World Report's new "Best Countries" ranking. Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States rounded out the top five, while Algeria came in last.
The publication breaks down some of the constitutional monarchy's draws, including high home ownership and employment rates for citizens in their 20s and 30s.
"Canadians pride themselves in encouraging all of their citizens to honor their own cultures. In 1971, Canada adopted a national policy of multiculturalism, which celebrates the country’s diversity," an analysis about the country reads. "Canada has a long list of accomplished writers and artists. Céline Dion, Sarah McLachlan, and Joni Mitchell are just a few of the Canadians who have made an impression on modern music."
While Canada is the generation's overall favorite, it comes in second place when it comes to where millennials want to live. The top honor in that category goes to Australia. The survey also covers the age group's top picks for dating (Brazil), and starting a career (China). To read the full report, check out the "Best Countries" rankings, here.
And if you're feeling inspired to move to Canada, we have you covered with a tip sheet, here.
