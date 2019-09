I've had dry skin my entire life. It's not so extreme that I get dry patches or flaking on the regular, but enough that my skin screams out for thick creams and a hit of oil in my foundation, all to maintain the slightest glow.The only problem with this heavier-is-better strategy? Like many with dry complexions, my face is also prone to congestion like milia, whiteheads, and most recently, random cystic breakouts. (Yay!)Needless to say, it was time to reevaluate my skin-quenching techniques or forever be in need of extractions and spot treatments. Of course, I work in beauty, so knew that I needed balance. How to get that balance, however, I had no clue.Let's rewind: In an interview a few weeks ago, dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, made a rather unexpected assertion. She told me that mostly everyone should be using a gel-like moisturizer right about now. "Wait," I said, "even those with dry skin and congestion?" (Yes, I slightly derailed the interview to get free skin advice for your's truly. Sue me.) "Yes," she said plainly, noting that it's hyaluronic acid content, not the richest texture, that those with dry skin should be looking for in the summer. Bonus: She added that I also need to be consistent with a good AHA, whether that is in the light moisturizer or a separate step.