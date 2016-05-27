If you're still paying off your student loans, take comfort in the fact that Miles Teller is, too.
The actor told Vulture in March that he's still paying off the loans he took out to attend school at NYU. Other stars have also spoken out about the burden of student loan debt, like, Rosario Dawson, for instance.
It's an issue that's especially important in the current election year. Refinery29's Vote Your Values poll, conducted with ABC News, found that student loan debt is the top issue for 21% of millennial women.
The 2016 candidates are addressing the growing frustration with the cost of college, too. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has proposed making tuition free at public colleges and universities. Hillary Clinton has said that, "No family and no student should have to borrow to pay tuition at a public college or university…and everyone who has student debt should be able to finance it at lower rates." And Donald Trump told The Hill that the government shouldn't make money off student loans.
